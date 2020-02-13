ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

