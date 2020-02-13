ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASBFY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 16,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,483. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.