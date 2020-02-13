AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,322.73

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7,322.73 and traded as high as $7,820.00. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $7,626.00, with a volume of 2,055,417 shares.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,668.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,328.85.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

