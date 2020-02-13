Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.78. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Athene by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Athene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Athene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,750,000 after buying an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. Portland Ltd purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,323. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Athene has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $48.37.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

