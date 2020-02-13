Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AY. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantica Yield from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.