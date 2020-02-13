aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Trading Up 5%

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 352,116 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 601,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

