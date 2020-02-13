Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 on March 23rd

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Aurizon’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

ASX:AZJ opened at A$5.53 ($3.92) on Thursday. Aurizon has a 1-year low of A$4.31 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of A$6.11 ($4.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$5.44 and a 200 day moving average of A$5.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

