Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 on March 23rd

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Aurizon’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
ASX:AZJ opened at A$5.53 ($3.92) on Thursday. Aurizon has a 1-year low of A$4.31 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of A$6.11 ($4.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$5.44 and a 200 day moving average of A$5.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Aurizon Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.