Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.87, approximately 194,690 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 115,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

