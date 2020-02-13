Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $94.64 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 499542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.01 and a beta of 0.46.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit