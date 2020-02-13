Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $94.64 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 499542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.01 and a beta of 0.46.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

