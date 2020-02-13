AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $226.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.