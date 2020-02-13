Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 24,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,525. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

