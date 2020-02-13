Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 197,761 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 192,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Azure Minerals Company Profile (ASX:AZS)

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Northern Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Oposura project located in Sonora State of Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

