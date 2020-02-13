B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

RGLD stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

