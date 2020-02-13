B. Riley Trims CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Target Price to $11.00

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:CCR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 105,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $241.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.91%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter worth $269,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

