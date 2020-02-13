Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,435. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

