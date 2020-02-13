Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.93

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.13.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Balchem by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

