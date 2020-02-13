Band Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $1.44 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

