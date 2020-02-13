BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 833.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 149,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $4,502,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 470,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

