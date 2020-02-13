Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 3,792,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 595,486 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,244,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,034,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 468,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 611,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.