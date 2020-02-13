Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Barksdale Capital Corp (CVE:BRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 138285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35.

About Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Capital Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the Americas. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.