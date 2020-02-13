Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ABX stock traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.32. 2,921,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,883. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight Capital upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Accountability Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.41.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

