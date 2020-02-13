Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $2,851,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 28,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a P/E ratio of -54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

