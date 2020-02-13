BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €28.25 ($32.85) and last traded at €28.70 ($33.37), approximately 9,560 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.80 ($33.49).

BYW6 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.53.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

