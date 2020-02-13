BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.34, approximately 1,679,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,055,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $902.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

