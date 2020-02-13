BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$64.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

BCE stock opened at C$64.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. BCE has a 1-year low of C$56.90 and a 1-year high of C$65.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.86%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

