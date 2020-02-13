Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,179.00

Bellway plc (LON:BWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,179 ($54.97) and last traded at GBX 4,171 ($54.87), with a volume of 88088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,161 ($54.74).

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,743 ($49.24) to GBX 4,256 ($55.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,162.33 ($54.75).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,952.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,395.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

