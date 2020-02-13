Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €66.00 Price Target

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) received a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugroup Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.83 ($73.06).

COP stock traded down €0.85 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, hitting €64.50 ($75.00). The company had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of €63.38 and a 200 day moving average of €59.55. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €45.40 ($52.79) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

