Berenberg Bank Raises Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 980

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,072 ($14.10). 89,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The company has a market cap of $876.09 million and a P/E ratio of 28.97. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,062.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,011.84.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total value of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

