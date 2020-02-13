Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.57 ($66.94).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €55.70 ($64.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.84 ($41.67) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.50.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

