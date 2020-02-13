BidaskClub Lowers CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Hold

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CRAI remained flat at $$53.17 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $405.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in CRA International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CRA International by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 77,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CRA International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

