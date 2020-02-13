BidaskClub Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Buy

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAS. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

HAS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after buying an additional 302,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 187,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

