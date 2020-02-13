BidaskClub Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Buy

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAS. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.
HAS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after buying an additional 302,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 187,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
