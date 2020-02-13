BidaskClub Lowers Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MOBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 437,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

