Biffa (LON:BIFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Biffa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.74).

Get Biffa alerts:

BIFF remained flat at $GBX 295 ($3.88) on Wednesday. 57,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.50 million and a P/E ratio of 37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 172.80 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.16.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.