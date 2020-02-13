Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 134,084 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.41.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.
