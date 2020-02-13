Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 134,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,039,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

