Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €38.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €38.50 ($44.77) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GBF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.25 ($40.99).

Shares of GBF stock opened at €33.24 ($38.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.15. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €34.94 ($40.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

