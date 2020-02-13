BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01, 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several research firms have commented on BFRA. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 23.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

