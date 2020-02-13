BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $110.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.34. 271,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -339.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

