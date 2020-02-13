Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 157,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

