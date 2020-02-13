BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,630,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 398,185 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

