Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) received a C$4.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.71% from the stock’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.96.

BIR stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.70. 1,129,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

