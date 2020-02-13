BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $435,852.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $435,852.00 and approximately $303,186.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048080 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00078462 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,324.76 or 1.00914935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,992,391 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

