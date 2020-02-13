bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.14

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.89 million and $483.21 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 34,728,900 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.