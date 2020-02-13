Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.72 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.