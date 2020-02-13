Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.80 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 1,024,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,648. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. Blackline has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Blackline news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $434,725.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,233.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.