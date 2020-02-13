BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Insider Sells $331,806.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BLK stock opened at $572.48 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
