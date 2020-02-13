BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Insider Sells $331,806.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BLK stock opened at $572.48 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

