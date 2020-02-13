BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $540.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $540.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

BLK traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $568.55. The company had a trading volume of 479,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.58. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,617,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

