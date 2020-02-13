BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCPC. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.