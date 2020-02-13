Blackwall (ASX:BWF) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Blackwall Ltd (ASX:BWF) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), approximately 59,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90.

In other news, insider Stuart Brown 4,614,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th.

Blackwall Company Profile (ASX:BWF)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

