Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 740,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,808. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

