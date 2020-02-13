BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading 9.7% Higher

BluMetric Environmental Inc (CVE:BLM)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 13,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

